Hideki Matsuyama will compete from July 20-23 in the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom, taking on a par-71, 7,383-yard course.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Matsuyama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Matsuyama has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -6 278 0 17 1 2 $4.1M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Matsuyama has three top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club will play at 7,383 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at -3 per tournament.

The courses that Matsuyama has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,370 yards, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be 7,383 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama finished in the 20th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 28th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matsuyama was better than only 28% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Matsuyama did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matsuyama recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Matsuyama's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

At that most recent outing, Matsuyama had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Matsuyama finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matsuyama fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards

