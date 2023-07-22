Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 73 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .261 with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 85), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.257
|AVG
|.264
|.354
|OBP
|.369
|.537
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|23
|28/17
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
