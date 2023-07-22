On Saturday, Jose Siri (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .224.

Siri enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250 with two homers.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 30.6% of his games this year, and 8.6% of his plate appearances.

In 43.5% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (30 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .235 AVG .212 .288 OBP .245 .496 SLG .596 11 XBH 16 9 HR 11 21 RBI 20 41/9 K/BB 39/5 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings