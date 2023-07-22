Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .274 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including 22 multi-hit games (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 78), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (41.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.270
|AVG
|.278
|.292
|OBP
|.335
|.421
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|34
|34/4
|K/BB
|46/14
|8
|SB
|13
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Rodriguez (2-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.33 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.