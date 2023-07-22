The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks while batting .271.

Raley has picked up a hit in 45 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (13.0%).

In 32 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .214 AVG .316 .325 OBP .383 .476 SLG .602 15 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 40/10 K/BB 41/9 6 SB 5

