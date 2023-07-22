Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks while batting .271.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 45 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (13.0%).
- In 32 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.214
|AVG
|.316
|.325
|OBP
|.383
|.476
|SLG
|.602
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|40/10
|K/BB
|41/9
|6
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
