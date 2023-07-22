Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .269.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a hit in 59 of 96 games this season (61.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has an RBI in 35 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.5%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .267 AVG .270 .390 OBP .352 .465 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 34 RBI 27 47/26 K/BB 53/22 7 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings