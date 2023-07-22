Rays vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) and Baltimore Orioles (59-38) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) will take the ball for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Orioles 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Orioles
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Rays have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 82 times and won 55, or 67.1%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has entered 42 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 31-11 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 532 total runs this season.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Rangers
|L 3-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Dane Dunning
|July 18
|@ Rangers
|L 5-3
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 19
|@ Rangers
|L 5-1
|Zack Littell vs Jon Gray
|July 20
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Gibson
|July 21
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Bradish
|July 22
|Orioles
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 23
|Orioles
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
|July 25
|Marlins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Edward Cabrera
|July 26
|Marlins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 28
|@ Astros
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Framber Valdez
|July 29
|@ Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.