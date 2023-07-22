Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) and Baltimore Orioles (59-38) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
  • The Rays have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
  • This season, the Rays have been favored 82 times and won 55, or 67.1%, of those games.
  • Tampa Bay has entered 42 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 31-11 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
  • Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 532 total runs this season.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 17 @ Rangers L 3-2 Shane McClanahan vs Dane Dunning
July 18 @ Rangers L 5-3 Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
July 19 @ Rangers L 5-1 Zack Littell vs Jon Gray
July 20 Orioles L 4-3 Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Gibson
July 21 Orioles W 3-0 Zach Eflin vs Kyle Bradish
July 22 Orioles - Shane McClanahan vs Grayson Rodriguez
July 23 Orioles - Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
July 25 Marlins - Tyler Glasnow vs Edward Cabrera
July 26 Marlins - Tyler Glasnow vs Sandy Alcantara
July 28 @ Astros - Zach Eflin vs Framber Valdez
July 29 @ Astros - TBA vs TBA

