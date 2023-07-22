Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) and Baltimore Orioles (59-38) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Rays have been favored 82 times and won 55, or 67.1%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 42 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 31-11 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 532 total runs this season.

The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule