Shane McClanahan takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in MLB play with 148 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .450 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (532 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.183).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.56 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

McClanahan is looking to collect his 13th quality start of the year.

McClanahan has put up 15 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers L 5-1 Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles L 4-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Zach Eflin Framber Valdez 7/29/2023 Astros - Away - -

