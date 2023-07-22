Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) will host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (59-38) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, July 22, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+145). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.56 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (2-2, 7.33 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 55 (67.1%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 31-11 record (winning 73.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Rays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been victorious in 24, or 53.3%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

