You can find player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Adley Rutschman and other players on the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles prior to their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 18 starts this season.

In 18 starts this season, McClanahan has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.56 ERA ranks first, 1.127 WHIP ranks 19th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jul. 17 6.0 3 2 2 6 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 3.0 5 4 4 1 3 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3.2 4 2 2 3 2 at Padres Jun. 16 6.2 3 1 1 5 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 7.0 4 3 3 5 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has collected 100 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a .270/.333/.443 slash line so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 101 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashing .319/.402/.502 on the season.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Rangers Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 96 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 58 walks and 42 RBI.

He's slashed .273/.374/.429 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jul. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI (94 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .266/.339/.486 slash line on the year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 19 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

