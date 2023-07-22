The Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) and Baltimore Orioles (59-38) square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 7.33 ERA).

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.56 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (2-2, 7.33 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays' McClanahan (11-1) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.56 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .208 in 18 games this season.

He has 12 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

McClanahan has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Shane McClanahan vs. Orioles

The Orioles are batting .252 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .421 (ninth in the league) with 114 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 4-for-20 with a double in one game against the left-hander this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.

So far this year, Rodriguez does not have a quality start.

Rodriguez has put up seven starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Rays

He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 532 total runs scored while batting .258 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .450 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 148 home runs (fourth in the league).

In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, Rodriguez has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are batting .318.

