Rene Pinto plays his first game of the season when the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Grayson Rodriguez at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

  • Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Pinto got a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.
  • In eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), Pinto picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 14
.235 AVG .196
.257 OBP .229
.382 SLG .283
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
3 RBI 7
15/1 K/BB 20/1
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • The Orioles will send Rodriguez (2-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.