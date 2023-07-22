Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Taylor Walls (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 38 of 75 games this year (50.7%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).
- He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this season (19 of 75), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (41.3%), including nine multi-run games (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.196
|AVG
|.223
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.277
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|36/22
|K/BB
|35/14
|10
|SB
|10
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.