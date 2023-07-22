On Saturday, Taylor Walls (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Walls has gotten a hit in 38 of 75 games this year (50.7%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).

He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this season (19 of 75), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (41.3%), including nine multi-run games (12.0%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .196 AVG .223 .333 OBP .299 .277 SLG .431 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 36/22 K/BB 35/14 10 SB 10

Orioles Pitching Rankings