On Saturday, Wander Franco (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 63 of 94 games this year (67.0%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (30.9%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (11.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.0% of his games this season, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (41.5%), including 11 multi-run games (11.7%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .283 AVG .256 .342 OBP .323 .500 SLG .378 25 XBH 13 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 31/17 K/BB 27/17 14 SB 14

