Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 35 of 63 games this year (55.6%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.225
|AVG
|.193
|.342
|OBP
|.279
|.451
|SLG
|.360
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|42/17
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
