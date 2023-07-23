The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .227 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

In 56.5% of his 62 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in seven games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (25.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.5%).

In 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .248 AVG .204 .274 OBP .223 .431 SLG .337 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 27/4 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

