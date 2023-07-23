Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Orioles
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .289.
- Ramirez has had a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (30.1%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (12.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Ramirez has driven in a run in 26 games this season (35.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|32
|.291
|AVG
|.286
|.342
|OBP
|.322
|.552
|SLG
|.330
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|12
|34/10
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Wells (7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.