On Sunday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .229 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Siri has recorded a hit in 39 of 63 games this season (61.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).

He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (30.2%), homering in 8.5% of his chances at the plate.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year (31 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .244 AVG .212 .295 OBP .245 .504 SLG .596 12 XBH 16 9 HR 11 21 RBI 20 42/9 K/BB 39/5 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings