Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Josh Lowe (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .271 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 50 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.8% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 41.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.264
|AVG
|.278
|.291
|OBP
|.335
|.411
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|34
|36/5
|K/BB
|46/14
|8
|SB
|13
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw two innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 26th, .984 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.