On Sunday, Josh Lowe (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .271 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 50 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.8% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 41.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .264 AVG .278 .291 OBP .335 .411 SLG .536 13 XBH 18 3 HR 10 17 RBI 34 36/5 K/BB 46/14 8 SB 13

