Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .269 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
- Raley has gotten a hit in 45 of 78 games this season (57.7%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (23.1%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.0% of his games this year (32 of 78), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.210
|AVG
|.316
|.320
|OBP
|.383
|.467
|SLG
|.602
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|41/10
|K/BB
|41/9
|6
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 26th, .984 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
