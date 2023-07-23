The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .269 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Raley has gotten a hit in 45 of 78 games this season (57.7%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (23.1%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.0% of his games this year (32 of 78), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .210 AVG .316 .320 OBP .383 .467 SLG .602 15 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 41/10 K/BB 41/9 6 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings