Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Orioles
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Margot has recorded a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.2%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Margot has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (22 of 72), with two or more RBI four times (5.6%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.207
|AVG
|.298
|.273
|OBP
|.341
|.315
|SLG
|.412
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|20/9
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went two innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.