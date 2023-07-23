The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.9% of them.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (16.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (36 of 97), with more than one RBI 13 times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (48.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.4%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .273 AVG .270 .393 OBP .352 .466 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 35 RBI 27 48/26 K/BB 53/22 8 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings