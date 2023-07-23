Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.9% of them.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (16.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (36 of 97), with more than one RBI 13 times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (48.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.4%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.273
|AVG
|.270
|.393
|OBP
|.352
|.466
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|27
|48/26
|K/BB
|53/22
|8
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
