Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (61-41) taking on the Baltimore Orioles (60-38) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-6) to the mound, while Tyler Wells (7-5) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Rays have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 55 out of the 83 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has a record of 45-16 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 537 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule