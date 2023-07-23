Taj Bradley and Tyler Wells are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles face off on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +115. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 1-1-0 against the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 83 total times this season. They've gone 55-28 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a 45-16 record (winning 73.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Tampa Bay has played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-44-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-17 25-24 26-19 35-22 48-36 13-5

