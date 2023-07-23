Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on Sunday, at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in MLB play with 148 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (537 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 average in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.185).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.16 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Bradley has one quality start under his belt this season.

Bradley will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers L 5-1 Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles L 4-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Zach Eflin Framber Valdez 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown

