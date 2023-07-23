The Tampa Bay Rays (61-41) will look to Wander Franco when they host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (60-38) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, July 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+115). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.16 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.54 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 55 out of the 83 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 45-16 (73.8%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rays went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Orioles have been victorious in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 11-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Wander Franco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL East -160 - 1st

