Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Orioles on July 23, 2023
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
You can find player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Adley Rutschman and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles prior to their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Tropicana Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 101 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.333/.441 on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 20
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 101 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 42 walks and 45 RBI.
- He's slashed .316/.401/.497 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has put up 96 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.
- He has a slash line of .270/.374/.425 on the season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 54 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .263/.337/.480 slash line on the year.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.