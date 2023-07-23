Rays vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays (61-41) host the Baltimore Orioles (60-38) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
The Rays will look to Taj Bradley (5-6) against the Orioles and Tyler Wells (7-5).
Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.16 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.54 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley
- The Rays will send Bradley (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 22-year-old has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Bradley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Taj Bradley vs. Orioles
- The Orioles are batting .251 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .420 (ninth in the league) with 114 home runs.
- The Orioles have gone 3-for-21 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw two innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
- Wells is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.
- Wells has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year heading into this game.
- He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 26th, .984 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
Tyler Wells vs. Rays
- He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 537 total runs scored while batting .257 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .448 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 148 home runs (fourth in the league).
- Wells has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Rays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .222 batting average over one appearance.
