The Tampa Bay Rays (61-41) host the Baltimore Orioles (60-38) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Rays will look to Taj Bradley (5-6) against the Orioles and Tyler Wells (7-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.16 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.54 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will send Bradley (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 22-year-old has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bradley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Taj Bradley vs. Orioles

The Orioles are batting .251 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .420 (ninth in the league) with 114 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 3-for-21 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 106 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw two innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .202 against him.

Wells is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Wells has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year heading into this game.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 26th, .984 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Tyler Wells vs. Rays

He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 537 total runs scored while batting .257 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .448 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 148 home runs (fourth in the league).

Wells has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Rays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .222 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.