Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with ) against the Orioles.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Franco has recorded a hit in 64 of 95 games this year (67.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (30.5%).
- He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 95), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, Franco has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (41.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.6%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.282
|AVG
|.256
|.341
|OBP
|.323
|.495
|SLG
|.378
|25
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|16
|31/17
|K/BB
|27/17
|14
|SB
|14
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed two innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
