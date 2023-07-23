The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with ) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Franco has recorded a hit in 64 of 95 games this year (67.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (30.5%).

He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 95), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.7% of his games this season, Franco has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (41.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .282 AVG .256 .341 OBP .323 .495 SLG .378 25 XBH 13 8 HR 3 32 RBI 16 31/17 K/BB 27/17 14 SB 14

Orioles Pitching Rankings