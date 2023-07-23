Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.497) and OPS (.897) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 69% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.7% of them.
- He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 84), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 27 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 44 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.337
|AVG
|.291
|.419
|OBP
|.379
|.523
|SLG
|.466
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|20
|34/23
|K/BB
|28/19
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wells (7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 26th, .984 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
