Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.
Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.
- On offense, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).
- At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.
- When the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.
- In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.
- Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).
- Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Devin White helped keep opposing offenses in check with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of July 25 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.