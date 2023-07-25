On Tuesday, Christian Bethancourt (.148 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .225.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.9% of them.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 25.4% of his games this season (16 of 63), with more than one RBI four times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 63 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .243 AVG .204 .276 OBP .223 .423 SLG .337 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 28/5 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings