Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .259 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 21st in slugging.
- In 48 of 87 games this season (55.2%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Paredes has had an RBI in 35 games this season (40.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 39.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.254
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.369
|.521
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|23
|28/18
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (5-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
