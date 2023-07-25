Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .270.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (50 of 80), with more than one hit 22 times (27.5%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (13.8%).
- He has scored in 33 games this year (41.3%), including seven multi-run games (8.8%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.262
|AVG
|.278
|.289
|OBP
|.335
|.408
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|34
|37/5
|K/BB
|46/14
|8
|SB
|13
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
