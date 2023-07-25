The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .268 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Raley has gotten a hit in 45 of 79 games this season (57.0%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (22.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven in a run in 26 games this year (32.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.5% of his games this season (32 of 79), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (15.2%) he has scored more than once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .208 AVG .316 .317 OBP .383 .462 SLG .602 15 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 42/10 K/BB 41/9 6 SB 5

