Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .253.
- Margot has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.4%).
- He has homered in three games this year (4.1%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Margot has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (25 of 73), with two or more runs six times (8.2%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.209
|AVG
|.298
|.272
|OBP
|.341
|.313
|SLG
|.412
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|23/9
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
