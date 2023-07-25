Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- In 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (48.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.390
|OBP
|.352
|.458
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|27
|49/27
|K/BB
|53/22
|8
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
