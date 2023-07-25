Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Miami Marlins and starter Edward Cabrera on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Marlins have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rays (-200). The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have won one of their last two games against the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (55-29).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 19-6 record (winning 76% of its games).

The Rays have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 103 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-45-4).

The Rays have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 10-7-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-18 25-24 26-20 35-22 48-37 13-5

