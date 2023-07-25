Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in MLB play with 149 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay's .446 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Rays' .256 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (540 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is ninth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.184).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Glasnow is looking to secure his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Glasnow will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Rangers L 5-1 Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles L 4-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán

