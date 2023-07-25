How to Watch the Rays vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth in MLB play with 149 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay's .446 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' .256 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (540 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Rays are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is ninth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.184).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Glasnow (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Glasnow is looking to secure his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Glasnow will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
- So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jon Gray
|7/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Gibson
|7/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Bradish
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Domingo Germán
