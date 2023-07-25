Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) will match up against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (54-47) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-200). The matchup's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.50 ERA)

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 84 times and won 55, or 65.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Rays have a 19-6 record (winning 76% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Marlins have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a mark of 1-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Jose Siri 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Luke Raley 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East +100 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.