Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Orioles.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (103) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 59 of 85 games this season (69.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (36.5%).
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 85), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.9% of his games this season (45 of 85), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.339
|AVG
|.291
|.419
|OBP
|.379
|.537
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|34/23
|K/BB
|28/19
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
