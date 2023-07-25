The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (103) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 59 of 85 games this season (69.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (36.5%).

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 85), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.9% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.9% of his games this season (45 of 85), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 38 .339 AVG .291 .419 OBP .379 .537 SLG .466 17 XBH 16 9 HR 5 27 RBI 20 34/23 K/BB 28/19 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings