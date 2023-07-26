The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Marlins.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

In 36 of 65 games this year (55.4%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 65), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (19 of 65), with two or more RBI 11 times (16.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .236 AVG .193 .344 OBP .279 .473 SLG .360 12 XBH 10 7 HR 4 23 RBI 12 44/17 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings