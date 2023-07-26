Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (.120 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 35 of 64 games this year (54.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.6%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 64 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.239
|AVG
|.204
|.277
|OBP
|.223
|.416
|SLG
|.337
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|29/6
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (3-9) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.77), 42nd in WHIP (1.290), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
