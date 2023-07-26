Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Harold Ramirez (batting .208 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- In 58.7% of his games this season (44 of 75), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Ramirez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.0%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.283
|AVG
|.286
|.342
|OBP
|.322
|.536
|SLG
|.330
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|12
|34/11
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.77), 42nd in WHIP (1.290), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
