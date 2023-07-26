Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jose Siri (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .227 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in 29.7% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (42.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (17.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (48.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|27
|.240
|AVG
|.212
|.295
|OBP
|.245
|.496
|SLG
|.596
|12
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|20
|43/10
|K/BB
|39/5
|4
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Alcantara (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.77 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.77), 42nd in WHIP (1.290), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
