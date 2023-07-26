Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .271.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 51 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.0%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.0% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (42.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.263
|AVG
|.278
|.290
|OBP
|.335
|.406
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|34
|38/5
|K/BB
|46/14
|9
|SB
|13
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.290 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.