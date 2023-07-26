Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .271.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 51 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (16.0%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.0% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (42.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .263 AVG .278 .290 OBP .335 .406 SLG .536 13 XBH 18 3 HR 10 18 RBI 34 38/5 K/BB 46/14 9 SB 13

Marlins Pitching Rankings