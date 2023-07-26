Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .266.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 58th in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in 36 games this year (36.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (47 of 99), with two or more runs 12 times (12.1%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.262
|AVG
|.270
|.383
|OBP
|.352
|.448
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|27
|50/27
|K/BB
|53/22
|8
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.290 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th.
