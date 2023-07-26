Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on July 26 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .266.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 58th in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Arozarena has driven in a run in 36 games this year (36.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (47 of 99), with two or more runs 12 times (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .262 AVG .270 .383 OBP .352 .448 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 35 RBI 27 50/27 K/BB 53/22 8 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings