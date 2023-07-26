Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

The Rays have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (+135). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 56-29 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.9% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 36-12 (75%).

The Rays have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 104 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-46-4).

The Rays have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 10-7-0 ATS.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-18 25-24 26-20 36-22 49-37 13-5

