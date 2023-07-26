Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to get the better of Sandy Alcantara, the Miami Marlins' named starter, on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 150 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .446 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Rays' .256 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (544 total runs).

The Rays are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.177).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Eflin is looking to record his 12th quality start of the year.

Eflin is trying to collect his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Orioles L 4-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.