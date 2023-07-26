How to Watch the Rays vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to get the better of Sandy Alcantara, the Miami Marlins' named starter, on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
Discover More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 150 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .446 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Rays' .256 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (544 total runs).
- The Rays are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.177).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Eflin is looking to record his 12th quality start of the year.
- Eflin is trying to collect his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Gibson
|7/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Bradish
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Domingo Germán
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
