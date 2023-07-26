Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks while batting .264.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 64 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (11.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has an RBI in 32 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (40.2%), including 11 multi-run games (11.3%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.271
|AVG
|.256
|.332
|OBP
|.323
|.476
|SLG
|.378
|25
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|32
|RBI
|16
|34/18
|K/BB
|27/17
|14
|SB
|14
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.77), 42nd in WHIP (1.290), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
