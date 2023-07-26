The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks while batting .264.

Franco has picked up a hit in 64 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (11.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has an RBI in 32 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (40.2%), including 11 multi-run games (11.3%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .271 AVG .256 .332 OBP .323 .476 SLG .378 25 XBH 13 8 HR 3 32 RBI 16 34/18 K/BB 27/17 14 SB 14

Marlins Pitching Rankings